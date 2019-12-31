Right now, if you're like me, your end table in your living room is stacked with seed catalogs.
I have a real problem of buying more seeds than I'll actually plant. Seed catalogs have a way of appealing to your senses during winter. I don't think true gardeners ever get everything planted that they actually buy. We see new varieties in these catalogs and it helps to pass the mundane winter that has been muddy so far this year. I love January because it is the time that I will be planning my garden for the spring. Here's a few steps to help select what to buy this winter.
First, draw a plan of where things will go in your garden. Hopefully, this will help you realize the space that you have to work with. If you have kept seeds from previous years, be sure to inventory those also. It is always good to do a quick germination test to ensure the viability of these seeds. To do this, you can moisten a paper towel and place some seeds in the paper towel in a plastic bag. After about 10-12 days, you should see some type of root growth if the seeds are still viable.
Secondly, try some cultivars that have been trailed and those that have won awards. The All-American Selections is a testing agency that trials plants all across the universities of the U.S. This data can be found on their website and you can see the winners in each vegetable and flower category. Another great website is uthort.com. This is the University of Tennessee's horticulture resource website. You can find the results of trials that the University of Tennessee performs each summer with various vegetables.
Lastly, use those cultivars that have always performed well for you. My mother will plant the same green bean variety until she can garden no more. That's because she knows how they perform and she can roughly guess how many quarts of green beans she's going to put up that summer. Everyone has their own favorite varieties and if you're a new gardener, it's time to find your favorite.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.