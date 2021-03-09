Madeline Smith has been recognized as a recipient of the 2020 Wilson County Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award in the youth category.
GVSA is an initiative from Volunteer Tennessee that seeks to recognize outstanding volunteers from each of Tennessee’s 95 Counties. With the program now in its 13th year, participating counties conduct a call for nominations and recognize one outstanding youth and one outstanding adult volunteer.
Smith received a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion, sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust. Sara Davenport, coordinator for GSVA in Wilson County, joined Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto in presenting Smith with her award and thanking her for her volunteer service.
Smith was nominated by Greg Armstrong, who recognized Smith’s leadership skills in volunteerism. He describes Smth as having a servant’s heart, strong leadership skills and dependable. She has been involved with assembling food packages for the LSSD backpack program, feeding the homeless in Nashville and serving individuals in Hancock County, the poorest in our state. She also recently worked on a project to bring clean water to homes in East Tennessee and assembled Thanksgiving baskets for families in the Hancock County area.
“She is bold and courageous enough to lead her peers yet humble enough to always lead by exemplifying service,” said Armstrong.
