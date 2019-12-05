The Wilson County Schools Board of Education meeting heard from tech firm TechSmart Monday night concerning creating a computer-coding curriculum for middle and high school students.
TechSmart Vice President Kevin Norman said his company helps children and teachers with learning software coding systems.
"We do two things," said Norman. "We have developed full scope and sequence coding for the classroom and we prepare students for job in the industry through internships."
Wilson County Schools Director Donna Wright said teachers would have to be trained on the curriculum.
"We're talking about teachers who are coming out of every discipline, even librarians, are being trained right now," said Wright. "The first list is going to the high schools; now we are going to the middle school teachers."
The software coding classes are scheduled to begin in the Wilson County Schools system in January.
The next Wilson County Schools Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Jan. 6, with a work session at 5 p.m. and regular meeting at 6 p.m.
