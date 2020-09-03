The Lebanon City Council voted to defer the South Hartmann Gateway Overlay for the second time in two weeks at its meeting Tuesday.
Councilors previously voted at the body’s Aug. 20 meeting after hearing concerns from citizens that prompted Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash’s tiebreaking vote to defer. This time, the vote was unanimous as councilors seek revisions to the document.
“Commercial real estate, retail, just small business in general have had to change dramatically to be able to survive in the current economic climate that we’re in,” Ward 4 Councilor Chris Crowell said. “And so, one of the things that we tried to do over the last few days is take another look at this plan and try to figure out how we can compete as a community, frankly, and incentivize businesses, retail, restaurants, all the things that we want for quality of life, jobs, property tax revenue, sales tax revenue, into our community.”
Crowell, who previously voted to approve the plan’s first reading, said that means the city is working on minor changes to the overlay for the next few weeks.
“It won’t be major, major revisions, but some that we feel like will strengthen it and help businesses that are seeking to locate within that particular area,” he said.
The South Hartmann Gateway Overlay is a design guide for development in that part of the city, and it can be viewed in full at https://www.lebanontn.org/637/South-Hartmann-Drive- Gateway-and-Zoning. Community feedback has been largely positive so far, but there are portions that have seen pushback.
“When you’re to the point where you’re bringing houses up to the street and you’re putting alleys behind them … it’s outrageous,” Lebanon resident Derek Dodson said. “You can have high, high density without doing that.”
Dodson previously sent the council an email on the same subject, which was read into the meeting record on Aug. 20. He said he attended multiple meetings during the South Hartmann Gateway Overlay’s planning process and generally supports the document but wants to see the council change those sections.
Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder has addressed the reasoning for the plan to build housing to the streets outlined in the document. The decision was based in part on citizens surveyed about the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, who ranked visual appeal as a high priority for the city.
“It is important to know that some of the things that we’re doing are going to be bringing the buildings up to some of the streets,” he said during the council’s Aug. 13 work session. “The maintenance is going to be a little bit more expensive. We think we’re going to be able to get a more vibrant community out of it, but there’s going to be a cost to that.”
The South Hartmann Gateway Overlay is slated to come before the council for another first reading vote at its next meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 15.
