The Lebanon City Council deferred a first reading vote to adopt the South Hartmann Gateway Overlay at its meeting Tuesday after hearing concerns from citizens, with Mayor Bernie Ash breaking a 3-3 tie.
Councilors Joey Carmack, Fred Burton and Jeni Lind Brinkman voted to defer, while Councilors Camille Burdine, Chris Crowell and Tick Bryan voted to hold a first reading.
If it passes the council, the South Hartmann Gateway overlay will serve as a design guide for future development in that area. However, some residents are worried about the plan’s guidelines for future housing development.
General Sessions Court Judge Ensley Hagan said he is particularly opposed to language requiring developers to include open spaces like parks in projects more than 15 acres.
“I don’t think the city can legally do that,” he said. “Even if the city could do it, is it the right thing to do? Is it the right thing for a government to be telling private property owners what they can and can’t do with their property? I would ask the council to think about that.”
Hagan has been involved in conversations related to South Hartmann over the last several months and chaired the Visioning Committee for the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
“I think we’ve got a great city and I think it can only get better,” he said. “Many parts of this plan are very good, but that one in particular I think is very problematic.”
Area resident Derek Dodson also sent an email opposing the plan that was read during the meeting.
“Fourteen pages of the 48 pages of the guidelines … illustrate alleys for applicable future development,” he wrote in his email. “The document’s vision also illustrates the applicable future housing development being built up to the street … I would also be appalled if any city councilor supported alleys in lieu of streets, and housing being built right up to the street.”
Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder previously addressed the plans to build housing to the street during the council’s work session held Aug. 13.
“It is important to know that some of the things that we’re doing are going to be bringing the buildings up to some of the streets,” he said. “The maintenance is going to be a little bit more expensive. We think we’re going to be able to get a more vibrant community out of it, but there’s going to be a cost to that.”
The focus on civic open spaces like parks is also aimed at boosting the city’s visual appeal, which was a high priority among citizens surveyed on the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. With the gateway’s deferral, the city could potentially adjust how it wants to meet those goals.
“I just want to thank all of those who have given input to the gateway study over the last several months,” Ward 4 Councilor Chris Crowell said. “I think there’s some good information in there and we’ve had some good input from the citizens, so looking forward to moving forward.”
The council also approved first reading votes on extending the Wilson United Soccer League’s lease agreement with the Lebanon Municipal Airport, relocating a water line for a sidewalk project near Kroger and purchasing new body cameras for the Lebanon Police Department.
Second reading votes on all three of those items are on the agenda for a special called city council meeting on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The council’s next regular called meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.