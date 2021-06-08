A new sewer extension project on South Hartmann was granted approval from the city despite negative reviews about the winning bidder from former business partners.
In a phone call Monday, Norris Brothers Excavating owner Jacob Norris said those references were inaccurate.
Norris Brothers Excavating is headquartered in Crossville and won the contract to complete the sewer extension that will connect to a new complex community project called Hawthorne at Barton Creek Apartments.
Norris Brothers was the lowest bidder at $825,000, which was nearly $100,000 less than the next lowest. The total cost of the job will be offset somewhat, as the owners of the complex agreed to contribute $200,000 up front. The remaining $625,000 will be footed by the city of Lebanon.
To assist with bid selection, the city sought consultation from Water Management Services, an engineering, planning, operations and rate studies firm in Nashville.
A letter from Water Management Services engineer Steven M. Jones to Lebanon Engineering Director Regina Santana tabulated the project bids and recommended moving forward with Norris Brothers Excavating.
In the letter, Jones wrote, “Based on our review of the provided references of this firm, we find that Norris Brothers Excavating does have a record for the completion of projects similar to the South Hartmann Drive Sewer Extension.”
That same letter said Lebanon should consider the contractor, “as having a satisfactory ‘track record’ of completed work on referenced projects.”
The consultant may have signed off but included the notes from the references other engineers and cities offered that weren’t all positive. For instance, Engineers of the South said of one joint project in Alabama with Norris Brothers, “The contractor does not seem to have the best time management skills,” and that they would “hesitate” to work with the company again.
Norris said he found that odd since he was currently still in business on other projects with Engineers of the South and couldn’t surmise why they would hire him again if his work was inadequate.
Another company, Dempsey Drilling, pointed to a similar problem saying, “Not the best contractor.” According to the referral, “Norris Brothers is capable of doing work, but requires an inspector on site to ensure quality of work.”
This same reference went on to say that they had to remove approximately 140 feet of line that was installed as they used an “old fence post instead of a better reference point, causing incorrect slopes.”
Norris said that not every site requires a full-time site supervisor, but that they always have supervisors assigned to sites.
He also disputed the accuracy of the reference’s claim about removing the installed line, stating that if his crews caused a problem like the one described in the reference, his company would fix it “out of pocket.”
Not all the references were negative. CTI Engineers said they would be willing to hire them again, although CTI also noted a site supervisor absence. The City of Etowah said, “If Norris Brothers were to be the lowest bidder on another project, they would be willing to use it again.”
Norris Brothers’s bid was considerably lower than even the next lowest bid, Conrad Construction Company, by over $100,000. Despite the relatively low number, the bid still exceeds the original $650,000 price tag estimated with the consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.