Southeast Impressions ribbon cutting

Southeast Impressions LLC hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Dec. 13 conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Ribbon cutting ceremonies are sponsored by Anytime Fitness, Lebanon. SEI Owners Terry and Janyce Spurlock were joined by staff, friends, family, chamber President Melanie Minter, and chamber ambassadors and staff. The business is located at at 114 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, go to www.southeastimpressions.com.

Submitted photo