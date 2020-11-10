Southern Bank of Tennessee, based in Mt. Juliet, has announced plans for a transition in leadership that includes the appointment of a new chief executive officer and president but keeps three of the bank’s original officers in key leadership positions.
Samuel Short was named Southern Bank’s new chief executive officer, and Justin Cary, the bank’s president. Both men have been officers of the bank since its inception.
David Major and Sam Short, senior members of Southern’s leadership team and familiar names in the banking industry locally and across the state, are to assume the roles of chairman and vice chairman respectively, while Ed Davenport is to continue as executive vice president.
Under the transition plan the five officers are to comprise an executive oversight council responsible for general bank operations and strategic planning.
“We are fortunate to have a number of exceptionally talented, capable and highly motivated professionals leading our bank. Two of these are Samuel and Justin and we believe it is the appropriate time now for both of them to become more engaged in the bank’s leadership and be placed in decision making roles,” said Major.
Major noted that he, Sam Short, and Davenport will continue to be actively involved with the bank on a daily basis but added that the appointments of the new CEO and president “will allow our bank to take advantage of their knowledge and expertise and place us on a clear path for the future.”
Southern Bank was launched in 2012 when the newly incorporated institution acquired Community Bank of East Tennessee. Since its founding, Southern Bank has established banking centers in Smyrna, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet and has maintained banking operations in Clinton, the county seat of Anderson County.
Submitted to the Democrat
