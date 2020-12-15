Dan Ellis, a 21-year veteran of the banking industry, has been named executive vice president and chief lending officer at Southern Bank of Tennessee.
The Ellis announcement was made by Southern Bank CEO Samuel Short.
Ellis, a Donelson native, began a career in banking in 1999 as a branch manager and assistant vice president with Nashville based First American National Bank. His professional experience includes key leadership positions with a focus on lending with two other banks, Union Planters and most recently F&M Bank.
In his role at F&M Bank Ellis served as a commercial lending officer, Vice President, and special assets officer with responsibilities as supervisor over the collection department and all non-performing assets.
Short described Ellis as a “perfect fit.”
Short said that the experience Ellis brings with his promotion to this post at Southern Bank compliments the recent leadership transition announced for the bank that included Short being named CEO and Justin Cary the bank’s president.
Ellis holds a B.A. degree in management and human relations from Trevecca Nazarene University.
Southern Bank of Tennessee, founded in 2012, has banking centers in Smyrna, Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Clinton in East Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.