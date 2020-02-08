The 2020 Southern Home and Garden Expo kicked-off Friday at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 East Baddour Parkway. More than 125 vendors came together to greet visitors to the free event and home improvement giveaways for the adults to free candy and activities for the children were available. Smith’s Wild Animal Control booth has Snitch the Squirrel and his friend chipmunk there to entertain the crowd. Today is the last day and it will be open all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
