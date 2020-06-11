New Leash on Life’s annual Spay-Ghetti Dinner is set for Sunday at Painturo’s Pizza in Lebanon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to raise money for the Joy Clinic.
The event is normally in March, but was rescheduled due to COVID-19. New Leash on Life Executive Director Angela Chapman said it typically brings in between $4,000 and $7,000.
“All the proceeds go into our ‘Spay It Forward’ fund, which is a way we help families take care of extra needs we discover while pets are in surgery,” she said. “That could be a complication like infections, a specialized surgery or just help with covering a copay.”
Three hundred tickets are available for $10 each and may be purchased by phone at 615-444-1144. Meals include spaghetti, salad, bread and a drink and can be purchased to-go or for curbside pickup. There will also be a bake sale on-site for dessert options.
Painturo’s, PFG and Visionary Design Group are the event sponsors, and Chapman said their help is vital in the benefit’s success.
“The great thing is that this is one of the few fundraisers that doesn’t have any cost,” she said. “We don’t have to worry about promotion or meal costs because our sponsors take care of that, so all the money raised truly goes to helping the animals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.