NASCAR returned to Middle Tennessee last June with the Ally 400, but thanks to a new partnership with an international entertainment conglomerate, the Nashville Superspeedway may be hosting all kinds of events in 2022.
ASM Global, a leading producer of entertainment experiences, and the Lebanon-based track have partnered to bring world-class content to the region. This is the first partnership of its kind between ASM and an auto-racing venue.
The announcement was formally made on Wednesday in a press release from Michael Lewis, the manager of communications for the Nashville Superspeedway and Dover International Speedway. However, the non-exclusive agreement officially began on Sept. 28.
ASM Global Executive Vice President for Strategy and Development Chuck Steedman said, “We are tremendously excited to work with Erik Moses (the president of Nashville Superspeedway) and the team at the Nashville Superspeedway and to have the Superspeedway as our first auto-racing venue. The team is very active in the desire to bring a multitude of events to the Superspeedway.”
According to the release, ASM hopes to apply its extensive experience in curating major live sports and music experiences. These include concerts and lifestyle festivals, as well as drive-through and walk-through exhibits.
On Thursday, Steedman said that at present there are no festivals ironed out but that ASM has “clients who (it) feels will be very interested in the speedway.”
Much of the collaboration is owed to pre-existing work experience with Moses. According to Jim Yeager, president of breakwhitelight, a Los Angeles-based PR firm, Steedman worked with Moses when the latter ran DC events. Moses’ move to Nashville occurred at roughly the same time that Steedman moved to the Music City.
“The two got together to brainstorm possible ways in which ASM Global could support the desire of the speedway to attract more and diverse events,” Yeager said.
Steedman attributed much of the partnership’s appeal to the team at the speedway.
“Erik Moses and his team are excellent partners and expressed a strong desire to attract events beyond racing to the speedway,” Steedman said.
Additionally, Steedman said that “Nashville is an incredibly attractive market for events,” and that the “Speedway property is perfectly laid out to attract everything from parking lot events to concerts to sporting events.”
This may be ASM’s first partnership with a race track, but it’s hardly the company’s first foray into sporting venues. ASM’s portfolio includes NFL stadiums, NBA and NHL arenas, MLB ballparks, in addition to a number of collegiate venues. ASM also has branches in E-Sports venues.
“As the world’s leading provider of live-event experiences, ASM Global is uniquely positioned to provide world-class entertainment opportunities for music and sports fans in Middle Tennessee and throughout the region,” Steedman said.
Moses added, “We are thrilled to partner with a global industry leader like ASM Global to continue the work we began a year ago to reopen, revitalize and reposition the Nashville Superspeedway as a beloved racetrack on the NASCAR circuit and a leading venue in Middle Tennessee for a diverse assortment of live events.”
“The enthusiastic response to our first NASCAR triple-header race weekend, including the sold-out inaugural Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Father’s Day 2021, and the support we’ve seen for the other events hosted here in the last year has strengthened our confidence in our ability to curate, attract and host top-quality sports and entertainment events at the Nashville Superspeedway. We look forward to working with ASM Global to bring exciting entertainment to the residents, visitors and guests of Middle Tennessee.”
Steedman said that when events materialize, a combination of speedway staff and third party vendors will be on site to provide concessions and other services associated with large gatherings, festivals and concerts.
