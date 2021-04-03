Looks like Christmas might be coming early this year for Wilson County.
The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee supports a revision to a proposal for a massive industrial development in Lebanon code-named Santa, paving the way for ultimate approval from the county.
The total investment in the project is estimated at $182 million.
The company requested permission to develop an operations facility at the Speedway Industrial Park, and has been working with local officials for several months, according to Joint Economic Community Development Board Executive Director G.C. Hixson.
“We think we’re moving in the right direction,” he said.
Early rounds of the development picture pegged employee estimates in the neighborhood of 1,200. It also included over 400,000 square feet of floor space.
However, new plans include an increase in the number of jobs the facility would create. Per Hixson, the new plan would bring an extra 200 jobs, for a grand total of 1,400.
The revision also calls for a 100,000 square-foot increase in production floor space.
Hixson said the explanation for the revision to the original proposal was that the company had adjusted their model by consolidating operations at the Lebanon site.
What is known about the company is that it is an international medical firm. Previous plans for the property at the industrial park appeared to suggest it would strictly be an assembly arm of the larger company. With the revision, the company now seems intent to include product manufacturing under the same roof.
On Thursday at Lebanon Municipal Airport, the committee heard Hixson’s explanation of the expansion to the original development. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said he saw no need to restart the approval process, and that the budget committee would likely look upon this favorably.
At a meeting earlier this year, the county’s budget committee voted unanimously to approve the development plans for the company at the Speedway Industrial Park. After Thursday’s decision, it will go to the county budget committee for a second time instead of having to start over.
The incoming company plans to occupy a shell building that has already been constructed on site. Hixson said that’s normally how these things go.
“If you don’t have buildings to sell, it’s like selling from an empty wagon,” the director said.
Hixson expects the proposal to be met approvingly by the budget committee during its meeting on April 8 at the Wilson County Courthouse. “I would anticipate a final decision and potential announcement as early as the end of April,” he said.
Panattoni Development, an international industrial real estate developer based in California, is responsible for the site. Panattoni is also building the new Amazon fulfillment center in Mt. Juliet, and the Under Armour building by Interstate 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.