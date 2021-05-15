Lebanon’s sports and recreation complex committee presented the culmination of two years of work to the city council during a work session at city hall on Thursday. While several steps remain before ultimate approval, the city is moving forward with the next stage, seeking out designs for at least a first phase.
Since being commissioned by the city to explore the best way to get the soccer fields off their current site at the Lebanon Municipal Airport, the committee has explored various layout for the plot off U.S. 231 south of town.
The goal was a facility that would feature eight soccer fields and several baseball/softball fields positioned for tournament style play. However, when cost estimates entered the equation, it was decided by the committee to try offering the project in development phases that prioritized soccer.
Those two years worth of meetings produced the presentation the committee gave to the city council. The committee itself had been divided on the key issue of phasing the development in, so the presentation put the ball in the council’s court.
Phased development would allow the recreational facility to address the immediate needs of relocating local youth soccer, while not having to commit a price tag estimated to be nearly $40 million for the full complex. Opponents of the phased approach argue it would delay the potential economic benefits and postpone difficult decisions that need to be made now.
Lebanon Parks and Recreation Director William Porter said that with the way material costs are going up, waiting a few years to finalize a contract on the softball and baseball fields could end up costing the city a lot more money. Porter also worries that potential development in the area that might cater to having a large park available for regional tournaments, would wait until the full project was at least underway before they begin developing, further stagnating progress.
Mayor Rick Bell and city council members attending expressed concerns about committing such a large sum of money to a project that could take 20 years to pay for itself, if ever.
He said he plans to propose a budget amendment to the council to pay for a formal design for the complex.
Rick Smith, who runs Lebanon Youth Baseball and chairs the complex committee said, “Our job was to show you our idea. We’re sports people. We’d like to see the whole thing built, but we know we have to be realistic.”
