Trash tonnage from this year’s spring clean up program in Lebanon appears poised to return to pre-2020 totals. Weather disrupted the pick-up program last year, but it has only added to the trash this time around.
Instead of the typical debris Lebanon collects, this year a special addition has been made to the list to also include damaged material from last month’s flood.
Lebanon’s public works commissioner, Jeff Baines said, “We wanted to add the flood damage, so we could help people who have already suffered so much.”
The annual program Lebanon residents have come to rely on for hauling off unwanted household items got pushed back last year. The tornado hit right around the time it was supposed to be held. Shortly thereafter, straight line winds further prevented the city from getting out there, so Baines said they decided to move it to the fall.
As a result, the tonnage picked up was significantly lower than when it coincided with spring cleaning.
Totals from this year are not tallied yet, but in 2019, the city filled up 36 truck loads for a combined total of 703 cubic yards of debris, according to Lebanon’s street department supervisor, Wayne Carmack.
Carmack said the Wilson County Landfill doesn’t charge the city for this service, but that disposing that weight at the landfill would normally cost over $6,000.
“We’re happy we can offer this service to our residents,” he said. “By working with the landfill, it saves them money and keeps our community clean.”
During last year’s fall pick up, the usual amount was more than cut in half. Carmack said they only collected 272 cubic yards, totaling $2,500 worth of material waste.
Based on what he’s seen so far this year, the Carmack also likes the city’s chances to match the 2019 collection.
The event has been going on in Lebanon for a long time. Baines said the service predates his time with the city, a tenure that begin 32 years ago.
Although the program is a mainstay in Lebanon, it has changed over time.
For instance, it used to last for an entire month. Now, Lebanon has condensed the service to a two-week period. Carmack said this abridged schedule allows the street department “to resume needed activities like bush hogging and mowing.”
Some changes have also been made to what is permitted for pick up. Carmack said it wasn’t that long ago that the city actually hauled off an old fiberglass boat for someone.
There are restrictions in place now as to what can be tossed out. Carmack said they can’t take any hazardous materials such as paint cans, batteries or tires.
Additionally, residents can’t use this occasion to throw out old mattresses or box springs.
“Mattresses wont compact very well,” said Carmack.
Typically, the items that get put out by the curb and picked up by the city include couches, chairs and televisions, but it can include household items so long as they aren’t on the prohibited items list.
Carmack said Lebanon picks up a lot of bicycles and discarded toys.
Carmack also said that if someone does try to toss a prohibited item, the pick up crew will just move it to the side and resume with its route.
It may be the city offering the service, but they aren’t the only ones collecting trash.
“Since so many people toss out scrap metal, some metal collectors track our routes and go around in front of us for the metal,” Carmack said.
Carmack said the city was happy to have the extra help and that it wasn’t just limited to metal collection.
He said in years past he’s seen people with recovered couches tied to the top of their car.
The extra scavengers also mean less wear and tear on city vehicles and more time for employees to work on something else, but it all still gets picked up.
This did backfire once, when a resident left an unattended lawnmower in the yard that was misconstrued as a debris.
The city didn’t pick it up but someone did, and the lawnmower was never returned.
Carmack said the rules for where to place your unwanted items is pretty much carved in stone.
“We’re not going to go onto private property, so it’s got to be out by the road.”
The city employs the use of two grapple trucks to perform this service. Carmack said this was a vital upgrade due to the sheer volume of debris that gets collected each year.
They used to have a wheel loader for the task. Carmack said he’s happy those days are behind him.
The clean up began on April 5 and is currently in its second week. It concludes tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.