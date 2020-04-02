Springdale Elementary School’s spring plant fundraiser has already become a community fixture after three years, and the staff intends to keep it going to lift families’ spirits after a month marked by tornado damage and COVID-19.
Various plant baskets are available for purchase online at $16 each through April 15, with pick-up behind the school from noon to 6 p.m. on May 2. Proceeds will be used to fund various classroom resources for students and teachers.
“Every year we do one large school-wide fundraiser, and it’s always been the plant sale,” Principal Christine Miller said. “The nursery we work with has always been flexible with us and know how our number of sales increase each year. Their plants explode with color and they use their own high-quality soil, so they really put a smile on people’s faces.”
Mason Greenhouses works with Springdale on the fundraiser by providing a selection of vibrant plants, including red geraniums, wandering Jews, Boston ferns and mixed baskets.
“We think it’s great that the schools do this, because you have kids out there that can’t afford the things they need to learn,” Mason Greenhouses manager David Russell said. “We enjoy doing the fundraiser because we love helping the kids, and we have a great time working with the schools.”
Russell is responsible for delivering the truckload of plants to the school, and said the feedback from community members has been positive. He has worked with multiple area schools, including W.A. Wright Elementary.
“We’ve been told by a lot of people that they get one of our plants and they don’t die,” he said. “I think it’s because we grow our ferns for almost a year, try to plant our mixed baskets months in advance and give people tips about when to bring them in because of weather conditions.”
Miller said the plant sale is Springdale’s only fundraiser, so the money is distributed with the goal of impacting every student.
“It helps fund teacher and student instructional resources, teacher and student incentives and technology upgrades and replacements for our classrooms,” she said, adding that the school has been able to raise more money each year. “Last year we sold over 800 more plants than the year before. The community counts on it, and I don’t want to let them down.”
To keep the sale an option, the school worked out a drive-thru pickup system to safely distribute the plants. Volunteers will work in two-hour time slots with three workers per shift to unload the truck and bring plants to cars.
“We decided to go ahead with the fundraiser to share with the community what we usually do, keep things as normal as possible and bring happiness to families in a difficult time,” Miller said. “The plants are something we all look forward to, and everybody is so glad they can count on us to do it.”
