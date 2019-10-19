Standoff ends peacefully

Mt. Juliet Police officers and members of the special Response team were called to 53 East Caldwell St. Thursday afternoon when an attempt to serve a warrant led to the subject barricading himself inside the residence. It took approximately an hour for negotiators to bring the standoff to a peaceful conclusion. The warrant was for violation of probation/parole out of Rutherford County.
Mark Bellew • All Hand Fire Photos
