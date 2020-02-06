A bill currently being drafted in the state legislature could overhaul Wilson County’s 911 call system in an effort to cut down on response time.
State Rep. Lowell Russell introduced the legislation, which would require all counties to have a centralized dispatch center for emergency calls by January 2022.
“Eighty-five percent of the dispatch centers across Tennessee are already operating with a direct dispatch method,” said Russell, a Republican from Maryville. “HB 1673 will make direct dispatching 911 emergency calls standard for the remaining 15%. The goal is to not have a dispatch center transfer 911 emergency calls.”
Wilson County is among that subset Russell looks to address with the bill, which has been filed and awaits a committee assignment. However, some emergency response officials in the county are wary of the potential impact.
“I think the bill itself is well-intended, but it needs some fine tuning to make it something counties across the state can comply with without it becoming an unfunded mandate or financial burden,” Wilson Emergency Communications Board Chairman David Hale said. “Every county is different, so it’s difficult to have a cookie cutter bill for all of them.”
In Wilson County, 911 dialers are directed to a call center before speaking with dispatchers, who are not located under the same roof.
“Say you’re in Lebanon and you need a police officer,” Hale said. “Someone at our call center will have the Lebanon Police Department dispatcher join the call, and meanwhile a data burst is being sent out to Wilson Emergency Management Agency with a location and map snapshot so there are multiple agencies responding to the situation.”
Residents have shared concerns about that system in recent years because it means callers have to explain their situation twice.
The Emergency Communications Board had pursued a project that would have brought most local dispatchers under one roof, but it was put on hold because not every agency agreed with the details.
“We do have a remodeling and technology improvement underway,” Hale said, noting that the board is now focused on that effort and partnership programs with local agencies. “For example, in the future you’ll be able to send a text message to 911 if you’re in a situation where you can’t talk on the phone.”
Hale said the project comes in at roughly $600,000 and that the board is able to finance it through savings kept over the years. The 911 operators are currently working out of the WEMA office and are expected to return to their building in April.
Depending on how Russell’s bill moves through the state legislature, it may impact those efforts to adjust the system locally, something Hale acknowledged.
“We plan to stay the course and continue what we’ve started,” he said. “As the bill is currently written, it’s not slated to take effect until 2022 and it may go through several changes as it moves through committee. If it does pass as is, it will cause a financial burden on all of the county and it would have to be determined who’s going to foot the bill.”
A cost estimate for a county to build a centralized dispatch is not yet available, but Russell said finance staffers typically complete a fiscal note once the bill is set to go before a committee.
The legislation is also a personal cause for Russell, who was nearly killed in an interstate crash while working with the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 2012. Officers and paramedics traveling nearby freed him from the vehicle before his seat caught fire.
“It is time for the state to recognize dispatchers as the professionals that they are,” he said, “While supporting 911 emergency calls to be handled uniformly across the state.”
