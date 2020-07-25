NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee’s administration on Thursday unveiled the latest public service campaign to help battle the COVID-19 outbreak in Tennessee.
The ad campaign, known as “ Face it: Masks fight COVID-19,” will run on broadcast and cable television, digital, social media, print and billboards statewide.
Lee, a Republican, has repeatedly declined to issue a statewide mandate even as new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have continued to rise over the past several weeks.
Instead, Lee argues people must take personal responsibility when it comes to wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. A patchwork of mask mandates are currently in place across Tennessee.
“It’s a personal choice for Tennesseans, but it’s one that could very well save lives and allow our economy to get fully back on track,” Lee said in a statement.
Also, health officials have introduced a new webpage that offers a variety of COVID-19 resources in Spanish.
The state Department of Health says the page includes videos, fact sheets, infographics and other resources.
They cover COVID-19 testing, the Tennessee Pledge and preventative measures for the virus.
In announcing the page, Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said the state is disproportionately affecting minority communities, including Latinx Tennesseans.
In the United States, Hispanic or Latino people are four times more likely to be hospitalized or die from the coronavirus than non-Hispanic, white Americans, according to the CDC. For Black people, the rate is five times higher than whites.
The new page can be found through the department’s current coronavirus page. The department also offers services in Spanish through information lines, at county health departments and in its public education and awareness campaign.
Additionally, the department has created a Health Disparities Task Force.
