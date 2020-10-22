NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Health has launched a new website to keep the public up to speed on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The department says COVID19.tn.gov is designed to simplify some of the most frequently requested coronavirus data for desktop and mobile users.
The site offers dashboards and daily reports with state and county-level data. Information is also tailored for individuals, families, educators and business owners.
It will not replace the information that is available on the Department of Health’s agency page, and updated case counts will still be provided at 2 p.m. Central time daily.
