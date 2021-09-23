NASHVILLE — Tennessee officials are asking the public to pick their favorite of four redesign options for new license plates that will be available starting in January.
Gov. Bill Lee’s office says voting began Monday and runs through Monday at tn.gov/ratetheplates.
The new design will replace the current plate that launched in 2006, with modifications in 2011, 2016 and 2017. State law includes a redesign every eight years if lawmakers approve funding for it.
Tennessee law also requires the words “Tennessee,” “Volunteer State” and “TNvacation.com” to be on the plate, and lets Tennesseans pick an “In God We Trust” option.
The winning design of the primarily white and blue options will be announced in the fall.
