Wilson County has three confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents or staff at Elmcroft of Lebanon, according to new data released by Tennessee’s COVID-19 Unified-Command Group.
The Tennessee Department of Health began tracking the number of cases in long-term care facilities on Wednesday, and plans to release weekly updates on Fridays listing those that have two or more.
“This data and report give a clear picture on the risks that the virus poses to long-term care facilities and the aggressive actions the state has taken and will continue to take to protect residents and staff,” TDH Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a news release. “We take our duties to protect both public health and patient privacy very seriously. Based upon the current development of the COVID-19 situation in Tennessee, the department has determined that releasing this data is in the public health interest.”
Piercey said at a media briefing on Wednesday that facilities with a single confirmed case are not identified because two cases is considered the threshold for a cluster. Any single-case facilities are still being assisted under the TDH’s action plan.
As of Wednesday, Elmcroft is the county’s only long-term care facility listed with positive cases. The total case count is at 194, with 109 patients recovered and the death toll remaining at one.
Those figures come as area businesses and parks prepare to reopen, in accordance with Gov. Bill Lee’s decision to let his stay-at-home order expire after April 30.
The state’s plans for a phased opening are in development at press time, including health and safety guidelines for businesses.
“What we really believe is that if Tennesseans continue to practice social distancing and if they are in a workplace that is providing a safe environment for their workers … that’s how we create an economy that people can go to work in but go to work in safely,” Lee said during a media briefing. “That’s what the goal is, and we believe that’s what’s going to happen in the weeks ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.