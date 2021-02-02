Tennessee health officials announced Monday that the state will soon begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to residents aged 70 and older.
According to the state Department of Health, Tennesseans on Tuesday can start checking with their counties to learn more about information about eligibility and registration. Furthermore, residents in the state’s metropolitan areas may have different instructions.
Wilson County is still vaccinating those is risk-based phases 1a1 and 1a2 and age-based phase of 75+. The state says that as of 4 p.m. Monday, vaccines were available in the county.
On Friday, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto announced in a news release that Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital and area drug stores are now giving the COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents.
“Our local hospital and several local pharmacies have now been approved to help distribute the vaccine to those 75 and older,” the release said. “These local pharmacies currently include: Gibbs Pharmacy, Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, Del Mar Medical, Neighborhood Health and Pharmscript of TN.”
The county said those eligible to receive the vaccine can call one of the above providers to schedule an appointment or continue to call 866-442-5301 to be put on a health department waiting list.
Hutto’s office announced it would be “happy to assist those with difficulties in scheduling an appointment over the phone or online.” The phone number is 615-444-1383.
The health agency estimates roughly 300,000 Tennesseans fall in the 70-74 age group. The state is already vaccinating people 75 and older. It’s expanding the vaccination access due to a recent increase in this week’s COVID-19 vaccination allocation, up from an average of 80,000 doses to about 93,000 for the week.
The state says people aged 70 to 74 have a 70% higher rate of death and a 40% higher rate of hospitalization from COVID-19 compared with those aged 65 to 69.
Nearly 7% of Tennessee’s population had received at least one of the COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Monday.
In Wilson County, as of Sunday there have been 15,223 cases, 181 deaths and 260 hospitalizations. There were 681 active cases, up from 70 the day before. Over the past seven days, the positive test rate was 13.6% and daily case rate per 100,000 was 37.2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.