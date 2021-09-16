NASHVILLE — Tennessee now ranks first in the country for new COVID-19 cases per capita as the state continues to battle its worst virus surge yet.
As of Tuesday, one in every 81 Tennesseans had tested positive for the virus in the past week, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins. Meanwhile, the average number of new cases daily has risen by nearly 90% since Aug. 29, to nearly 12,000 new cases a day as of Sunday.
In Wilson County, as of Tuesday there were 1,424 active cases, with a seven-day average of 91 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. Two months ago, the rate was 11 new cases per day. The state is reporting 299 Wilson Countians are among the 14,009 Tennesseans who have died due to COVID.
The latest milestone is one of several records the state has reached in the past several weeks, stemming from a spike in cases and hospitalizations among school-aged children.
Hundreds of students throughout Tennessee have been forced to quarantine or isolate due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Some school districts, including Wilson County Schools and the Lebanon Special School District, have closed entirely because of absenteeism, and teacher and staff shortages. Others have asked the state to temporarily switch to virtual learning.
Yet the increase in cases among children have sparked heated responses from those opposed to enforcing stricter measures designed to help curb the spread of the disease.
Just last week, a Rutherford County high school student who spoke at his district’s school board meeting in favor of a mask mandate faced laughs and heckles from adults while he spoke about his grandmother dying from the virus. Grady Knox was forced to temporarily stop talking throughout his testimony during the Sept. 7 meeting as the jeers became disruptive.
“This year we’ve already had to shut down because of a lack of staff in the school and we’re only a month into it,” Knox said. “This is going to continue if we don’t have a mask mandate.”
Ultimately, the Rutherford County school board adopted a mask policy allowing parents to opt out. The WCS board did the same Sept. 8
Republican Gov. Bill Lee has resisted calls from Democratic lawmakers and public health leaders to install strict measures to help curb the disease’s spread.
Instead, Lee recently told reporters he was hopeful Tennessee was nearing a plateau in the virus spike.
“We’re beginning to see what we think and hope, cautiously optimistic, we’re hopeful is a plateau,” Lee said. “We do not know. Sometimes that happens. Sometimes it spikes back up. But we are hopeful that we’re at that point in the state.”
As of Tuesday, the Tennessee National Guard had sent 215 personnel to help support 20 medical facilities across the state to assist health care workers focus directly on patients.
Lee has faced criticism both from state and federal officials after signing an executive order allowing parents to opt out of the mask requirement. Hundreds of students have been attending classes without masks ever since. Two lawsuits have since been filed attempting to overturn the statewide order, with a federal judge since temporarily blocking Lee’s order in Shelby County as the suit moves through court.
In Shelby County, Tennessee’s most populous, health officials have implemented a mask requirement for all indoor public spaces, including K-12 schools. Doctors in the county that includes Memphis have warned that the surge in cases was straining emergency rooms, and units for acute and intensive care.
Of the more than 7,600 active cases in Shelby County, about 35% were found in people 17 and under, the county health department reported.
Lebanon Democrat Editor Mike Alexieff contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.