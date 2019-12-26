Stonebridge Community ribbon cutting

Goodall Homes hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Stonebridge Community on Dec. 17 conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Ribbon cutting ceremonies are sponsored by Anytime Fitness, Lebanon. Consultant Lucas Munds was joined by staff, home owners, chamber President Melanie Minter, and chamber ambassadors and staff. The community is located at 205 Meandering Drive in Lebanon. For more information, go to www.goodallhomes.com.

Submitted photo