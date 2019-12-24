Strong year for local business wraps up

Business is booming on the square in Lebanon as customers finish up their Christmas shopping, capping off a year of growth for many area stores.
"This has been a good year for us, and I think a lot of that is because the square keeps getting better and better," said Urban Mills Promotions & Boutique owner Ramona Welch. "As the square continues to grow, it's starting to have food options like (Main St. Mercantile and Creamery) and we're seeing more people come in."
While many of those new faces are customers, some are businesses setting up shop. One of the square's latest additions, Harper's Books, has operated for three years but is spending its first holiday season at its new location.
"From the minute we moved out here, it was an increase in sales and visibility," owner James Kamer said. "I think things are going in the right direction for us, and we're just trying to keep the word out."
Local events like Christmas on the Square have helped shape the area into a shopping district, and this year's sales figures are likely to see a boost from state and national developments as well.
Tennessee began collecting online sales tax from out-of-state retailers this year, meaning shoppers have one less incentive to buy from sources like Amazon, and consumers say they have more to spend in this year's economic climate.
SEE SALES/PAGE A5
According to the National Retail Federation, holiday retail sales are expected to increase between 3.8% and 4.2% this year, with the average consumer planning to spend 4% more than they did in 2018.
"Overall, holiday sales represent about 20 percent of annual retail sales each year," the NRF's website states. "This year's forecast would top the 3.7% average over the past five years."
Those figures are measured throughout November and December and include sales from smaller local businesses. The NRF estimates that 90% of all U.S. retail companies employ 100 people or less.
Poppie's Boutique owner Sarah Collins said Lebanon-area shoppers are committed to helping those smaller companies throughout the year.
"This year has been awesome," she said. "We're seeing an increased presence from regulars and returning customers, and I feel like it really comes down to the support people here show for local business. It makes a big difference when you have the community behind you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.