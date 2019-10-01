College students at Cumberland University have the opportunity to earn class credit by engaging with pre-K students in a work-study program.
Aaron White and Tamim Aldarawcheh, two senior kinesiology majors have just started their third year in this work-study program. It caught White's eye when he was scrolling through opportunities and saw that he could work with pre-K students.
"I love students and I feel like there is no better feeling than helping other students become successful," White said.
He said meeting the students and watching their growth throughout the year is the best part of the program.
"My favorite part is meeting new faces who come from so many different places and seeing how well the students progress throughout the year," White said. "Some students struggle with writing their names, counting to five or not knowing their ABCs, but as the weeks go by you see them grow."
Aldarawcheh agreed that working with the students and seeing them progress is the best part.
"They eventually get comfortable and we all end up best buddies," Aldarawcheh said. "The best part is knowing that I'm helping the pre-K students in certain areas and they're helping me at the same time."
Aldarawcheh will be starting his master's degree in physical education next fall. He believes
his work-study experience has been beneficial to him in his career.
"It will be great to say that I have over 200 hours with working with an accredited pre-K," Aldarawcheh said. "I felt this work-study would help me learn what to expect and how to accommodate something that I might see in the future. I will already have experience in how to handle different situations."
Shannon Mull, the teacher at Cumberland LSSD pre-K, is a former Cumberland University student who completed the work-study while she was in college.
"This is the 15th school year the pre-K has been open," Mull said. "It has been in operation since the fall of 2005. We have had work-study students since fall of 2008."
Mull says working with both college students and pre-Kk students is the best part of her job.
"I love that my impact as a teacher is two-fold," Mull said. "Cumberland students are learning hands-on experience while working in the classroom under my guidance and the pre-K students are benefitting by having another educator in the room to enhance individual learning."
