Suspect captured

Metro Nashville Police Department officers escort a suspect to a squad car after capturing him behind a house on Melvin Road on the Wilson County/Davidson County line Wednesday morning. The man was one of four who are believed to have robbed a man in downtown Nashville early in the morning and then fled police, eventually winding up going the wrong way on Interstate 40 and crashing into another motorist, according to the Metro public affairs office. Mt. Juliet Police Department officers and Warren County Sheriff's Office personnel assisted in the search in the western portion of the county north of the interstate after the four suspects fled the crash scene on foot.
Mark Bellew • All Hands Fire Photos
