Sutton Store Players to perform 'Romance in Mayberry'

The Historic Granville Sutton Store Players will perform "Romance in Mayberry" from Jan. 30-31 and Feb. 5-7 for their 2020 Valentine Play at the 1880 Sutton General Store.
This year's dinner theater will feature two segments, "Aunt Bee's Invisible Beau" and "Andy & Opie as Bachelors," with a meal served in between.
Show times for the two segments are at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively for all dates of the run except Feb. 5, when the plays will be performed at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The total cost for the meal and play is $25, and those interested in attending can call 931-653-4151 for a reservation.
"Romance in Mayberry" was selected as part of Historic Granville's effort to brand the town as Tennessee's own Mayberry.
The community's 2020 theme is "Life in a Mayberry Town," and there are also plans to open a museum focused on both Mayberry and "I Love Lucy" on April 18, 2020.
