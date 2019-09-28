Stephanie Porter's seventh and eighth grades gifted and talented students in Carroll-Oakland's Students Exploring and Expanding Knowledge program learned about aircraft in a hands-on way this week.
On Thursday, Porter brought in Jeff Bishop, a photojournalist from Channel 4 news who explained how drones work to the students. He brought in one of the five drones owned by the Nashville TV station.
"The directions and tilt of the rotor blades help push the air up and down and work against gravity," Bishop said.
The students lined up in the field behind the school and watched Bishop fly the drone, while he answered questions about how it works.
"It can go a couple of miles away but I don't like to fly it more than a half-mile away because I want to be able to see it,"
Bishop said. "There are also some legal issues with flying it where you can't see it."
On Friday, Porter brought in Trooper Ryan Quinn, a pilot with the Tennessee Highway Patrol who landed a helicopter on the campus.
Quinn is one of three state trooper pilots in Tennessee. He explained to the class that his job helps with finding missing people, criminal searches and jailbreaks.
"When it's nighttime, it's too dark for us to see anyone on the ground so we use infrared light to detect heat," Quinn said. "It can find squirrels, deer and definitely people."
SEEK is a program at elementary and middle schools across Wilson County to help extend general course material for students who need the added challenge.
"My goal is to give these kids as much exposure to things they might not ever get to see otherwise," Porter said.
Many of the students in Porter's class said they want to go into STEM fields in the future, and this class is helping them get there.
Seventh-grader Emma Gould wants to be a psychiatrist when she's older.
"Our next unit in SEEK is about brain trauma and concussions," Gould said. "When I grow up I want to be a psychiatrist because I want to help people. This class is helping me learn and prepares me for going into STEM."
Carson Teel, another seventh-grader, has a different plan for his future.
"I want to be an entrepreneur and own my own amusement park someday," Teel said. "I have to know about physics for that and today we got to learn about physics with the helicopter. This unit has been my favorite part of the class.
