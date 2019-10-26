Thursday's 10th annual Taste of Wilson County drew 75 vendors, more than 1,000 guests and raised over $19,500.
According to the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, their were around 75 vendors and over 1,000 people in attendance.
"The turnout was record-setting for us last night," said Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce President Melanie Minter. "People really enjoyed watching the culinary departments at work during the Culinary Challenge. All our marketplace and vendors were a hit, too."
Taste of Wilson County is the chamber's primary education fundraiser.
"As of 2018, Taste of Wilson County had funded 516 teacher grants," said Minter. "We've given out more than $229,000."
Vendors and attendees alike enjoyed seeing what sorts of things Wilson County has to offer.
"We were really trying to highlight and showcase what Wilson County is all about," Minter said. "I think the event on Thursday night did just that."
Shannon Henry and Steve Lurie, the managers of Recycled Granite Nashville, had a booth set up where they were selling handcrafted granite pieces.
"Our mission is to create jobs, reduce waste and make the world a better place," Henry said. "We work with special needs people, having them help us make some of our granite jewelry, to teach them job schools."
Lurie said they use reclaimed wood pallets and granite.
"Our goal is to keep it out of the landfills and turn it into jewelry, backsplashes and homegoods instead," Lurie said.
The Lebanon Special School District Kindness Cadets volunteered at the event.
"We're here as seekers, which basically just means it's our job to see when the trash needs to be taken out," said Britony Gill, one of the cadets. "We're having a lot of fun here just volunteering and walking around."
Donna Getzinger Driver, a Wilson County author, had a booth where she was selling her books.
"I write teen and pre-teen contemporary fiction with a paranormal twist," Driver said. "One of the books is a ghost story and it's even set on Center Hill Lake."
The culinary challenge, pie-eating contest and grill-off were all big hits.
"Wilson Central High School ended up winning the culinary challenge, but Lebanon High School won the spirit award, meaning they had the most people cheering for them during the competition," Minter said. "People also loved seeing Mayor (Randall) Hutto grilling steak and watching the pie-eating contest."
