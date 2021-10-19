Once a year, the Taste of Wilson County weaves layers of the community together into a night of fun that also champions aid to local educators. The event showcases restaurants and shops that call Wilson County home to raise money for educational grants.
While guests drink and dine Thursday night on the west lawn at Wilson Bank and Trust in Lebanon, they can fill up on the fact that each bite is helping improve the classroom learning experience for students in Wilson County.
Curt Baker serves as vice chairperson for the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Education Division. Having dealt with the pandemic for the last year, Baker relayed concerns about how many people were going to come out, and how many vendors it would draw.
“We wanted to make it more like a carnival or festival this time around,” Baker said. “We wanted more activities than just food and shopping, so we have a couple bounce houses this year for kids. We’re also going to have a petting zoo, with goats and pigs.”
The event takes the combined commitment to learning with Wilson County’s affinity for fine foods to a whole new level. Returning for the third year is the culinary challenge. Students from the culinary classes at Green Hill High School, Lebanon High School and Wilson Central High School will face off against one another in a cooking competition. Former Tennessee Titan Blaine Bishop, News Channel 5 Anchor Nick Beres, and community food enthusiast Brad Major are deciding on the winner and school spirit award. Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer Bart Barker will emcee the challenge.
The event is sure to lighten the hearts and minds of everyone in attendance, but its impact is much more far-reaching. Throughout the years, the Taste of Wilson event has made possible numerous education grants to Wilson County teachers across every subject so that they could purchase supplies, equipment or devices for their classrooms and students.
Teachers’ accounts
For many of the grant recipients, the money was received with a warm welcome. It’s drastically helped to expand what students in those classrooms are able to do and learn.
Tyrone White teaches criminal justice at Mt. Juliet High School. White explained how that the grant money he received through the funds raised at the Taste of Wilson helped his students engage in a community-service based experiential learning project.
“We made greeting cards and sold them to raise money for domestic violence shelters, particularly the YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee,” White said.
This was a life-shaping experience for his students, who according to White, “Learned about what life is like for people who are displaced from their homes and living in shelters.”
Funds raised from the Taste of Wilson are available to teachers at every school in the county. One teacher from Friendship Christian Academy, Jacque Pulliam, said that she has applied for multiple grants over the years and that they have always been a huge benefit to her class and students.
Pulliam used grant funding in the past to purchase sensors for the computer that was used in Science Olympiad. Another grant allowed her to acquire a drone.
One of her favorite projects that she’s ever worked on was a collaboration with the art department. They generated drawings of snowflakes and then used the sensors to scale them to size on the lawn.
“It’s something the students really enjoy, and it’s something I invariably get comments on,” Pulliam said of the massive snowflakes that become a visionary staple at FCS around the holidays.
It’s not just the reception of grants that help facilitate the learning experience that Pulliam aims to curate for her students.
“Even with the process of just writing the grant, it enhances my teaching and classroom experience with the children,” Pulliam said. “The chamber grants have an impact even beyond when you actually win.”
Expanding on that, Pulliam explained how that it prompted teachers to think outside the classroom, and potentially “throw in something new each year.”
In her mind, the most important thing is retaining students, not just in school but in Lebanon and Wilson County.
“It helps them appreciate Lebanon as a city, so hopefully, it will hold them here and help us grow as a community,” Pulliam said.
By seeing how local organizations support student growth and exploration, she hopes those good feelings stay with them, so that “our best and brightest stay in Lebanon.”
Pulliam’s classroom is hardly an isolated incident in how it impacts students over multiple years. Citing another such example, Baker said that one of the first teachers he and the education division sat down with from Sam Houston Elementary “showed us something she used the grant money on 10 years ago.”
According to Baker, she’s still getting use out of it too.
“You think 20 kids per year, for 10 years, that $599 has touched 200 lives over the course of that 10 years,” Baker said.
The max amount that an educator can apply for is $599, but the amounts distributed are determined by need. Much of that need is quantified and outlined in the grant application.
Aiding in the Chamber’s mission to improve the classrooms of every student in Wilson County is as easy as buying a ticket to the Taste of Wilson. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and lasts until 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.