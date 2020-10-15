The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday night at the intersection of Mt. Juliet Road and I-40.
According to a TBI news release, the Mt. Juliet Police Department was responding to a report of a stolen vehicle and attempted to pull the driver over.
The driver, later identified as Deantuan McDuffie, 29, allegedly failed to stop and attempted to drive onto the interstate before crashing into a guardrail.
Initial reports state that the McDuffie then reversed his vehicle in the direction of multiple officers while they were outside of their cars, and at least one officer fired, striking him.
TBI’s release states that McDuffie was transported to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Three other passengers received what appeared to be superficial injuries from the wreck, with one transported to the hospital for observation and two denying medical care at the scene. No officers were injured.
Findings from the TBI’s investigation will be shared with 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, whose office will determine whether the shooting was justified. Agents are continuing to gather evidence, interviews and information related to the incident.
TBI does not identify officers involved in shooting incidents, and MJPD Capt. Tyler Chandler said the department was unable to provide further information at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.