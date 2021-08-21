For the first time ever, students from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Hartsville campus have won medals at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.
Kenton Smith of Castilian Springs took home a gold medal in his competition, related technical math. Smith studies machine tool technology at TCAT and is currently doing an internship in Mt. Juliet at DESTACO, working in the machining field of the engineering department. His instructor William Butrum said, “Kenton is an excellent student and we are very proud of his accomplishment.”
Lebanon’s Amber Overstreet took home a silver medal in the customer service competition. Overstreet is a student in TCAT’s administrative office technology program.
Overstreet said Thursday, “It is a blessing to be recognized on a national level. I honestly went into the results just thanking God and my peers and family I had gotten as far as being a top-10 finalist.”
She said when her name was called that she couldn’t believe it. “I was overjoyed and completely shocked that I got second place.”
For Overstreet, the recognition felt like the culmination of a lot of hard work. “I feel like four months of customer service training definitely paid off,” she said. “I was able to put that training and hard work into real world experiences.”
Overstreet added, “I couldn’t have done it without the help of my instructors, Angie Anderson and Sheila Anderson. Without them, it wouldn’t have been possible.”
The competition may have been much steeper at the national level, but Overstreet called it an honor despite being “nerve-racking.”
Sheila Anderson, the SkillsUSA lead advisor at TCAT Hartsville, said in an email Friday, “It took lots of planning and coordination to gather and evaluate the technical standards needed from career professionals to recognize the talent of so many contestants.”
The 2021 SkillsUSA National Conference was held virtually from June 7 to June 22 and the live awards session aired on June 24. In total, 23 Tennesseans competed across 18 events bringing home 10 gold medals, four silver medals and nine bronze medals.
While this is the first time TCAT Hartsville students have placed in the top-three of their respective categories, the school has had several students in the past compete at the national level.
The standards on which the competitors are judged remain the same as they are at the state level, according to Anderson. To qualify for nationals, competitors had to place first in their category at the state level which Overstreet and Smith both did earlier this year.
