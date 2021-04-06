Three local college students were recognized for first place performances in a statewide career and technical education competition called SkillsUSA. Because of their finishes, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology students will now be representing their school and state in the national competition over the summer.
Amber Overstreet and Charles Kimbrell, both of Lebanon, and Kenton Smith of Castalian Springs all came in first in their respective categories during the week-long competition that pitted community college students from around the state of Tennessee against each other in real-life categories.
For instance, Overstreet placed first in the customer service category. According to Angie Anderson, the administrative office technology instructor, each category could be derived from a subject or skill studied at the colleges. To illustrate, Overstreet is currently enrolled for degrees in general office administration and accounting. Customer service would be just one component of Overstreet’s curriculum, but it was one she felt she could really excel in.
Overstreet is the president of the local SkillsUSA chapter and couldn’t be more grateful the opportunities it has afforded her.
“SkillsUSA has given me a chance to open up and show people that you can do whatever you set your mind to,” said Overstreet.
Overstreet, who admits she’s naturally shy, said that the competition had spurred on her inner extrovert and that she is always working to be better interacting with clients, customers and just people in general. Overstreet said that she was proud to represent her college and state and that she couldn’t wait for summer’s nationals.
Charles Kimbrell competed as a computerized numerical control technician, and is studying machine tool technology. The 36-year-old Air Force veteran was highly touted by his instructor Craig Creswell, who said, “Charles is the most focused and driven student I’ve had the pleasure to instruct.” Creswell is the machine tool technology instructor at the TCAT Wilson County Campus.
Kimbrell had some previous experience working with machines in his home state, Alabama, but he said the TCAT program opened up a whole new world of possibilities.
He tried to describe his field of study in layman’s terms. “Basically, you take a drill press on steroids with a computer control, called G-codes and use those to program a digital blueprint.”
Much like Kimbrell, Smith also studies machine tool technology. However, he was recognized for his performance in the related technical math category. His instructor, William Butrum, serves as Creswell’s counterpart at the main Hartsville campus. “Smart, intelligent young man at the top of his game,” Butrum said of Smith.
Unlike in year’s past, this event was hosted virtually. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee opened the floor during a presentation video at the TCAT campus in Lebanon on Monday. Lee expressed admiration for the contestants who he said, “made Tennessee proud.”
Aside from just the award ceremony, the entire competition took place virtually. That meant it looked a lot different than previous incarnations, where it was in person with direct contact. The scoring procedures remained essentially intact though, with each contestant performing in their category.
Smith explained it as an individual opportunity to showcase your complete skill set before a series of judges. While the contest can get competitive, Smith tried to not lose sight on why he does what he does.
“My favorite thing is that I get to take a piece of stock and create something” he said. “Making something with your own hands and seeing the end result is very satisfying.”
Competitors from community colleges and TCAT campuses around the state were invited to participate in the competition. Overstreet said you could only compete in one category, so best to be selective.
