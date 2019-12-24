The Tennessee Department of Transportation is waiting to see infrastructure projects in Mt. Juliet reach respective milestones before evaluating whether to fast-track them in light of the impact Amazon's new facility is expected to have.
Amazon announced earlier this month that it was responsible for the previously undisclosed and unprecedentedly large Project Sam slated for the junction of Golden Bear Parkway and East Division Street. Furthermore, the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission approved Amazon's master development plan with minimal comment from the Public Works Department on Thursday night.
Officials that the scope of the development -- 3.6 million square feet, promising over 1,200 jobs -- would lead TDOT to expedite any of several road and highway improvements underway along the interstate.
A plethora of transportation projects are in progress throughout the city, but arguably the primary concern about the new Amazon facility is that its location and traffic demand will significantly strain existing infrastructure. This is in spite of Amazon having already committed to a $10 million investment into direct infrastructure improvements, including road development.
Planning Commission Vice Chairman Chuck Turner raised the issue of insufficient lighting on East Division Street, requesting that developer, Ragan Smith, install street lights not just for those who already live in the area but also for Amazon's drivers traveling the road at night. The developer committed to looking into further improvements in that area in addition to its previous commitments.
No further commitments have come or are expected to come to major thoroughfares outside the scope of Amazon's project site or its peripheral areas. Those distant thoroughfares like Lebanon Road, however, are the ones that the city seeks to improve with TDOT's help, though Mayor Ed Hagerty and city commissioners attempted in vain during review of the preliminary plan to get commitments to even do those.
TDOT's Kathryn Schulte told the Democrat that Mt. Juliet has taken the right steps to help the agency expedite certain projects but that staff still needs to evaluate whether to prioritize them for economic need.
"TDOT projects are funded in multiple phases -- engineering, right-of-way, and construction," Schulte said. "Projects must be developed to certain milestones before consideration can be given to fund a subsequent phase."
The evaluations on these merits are conducted on an annual basis for these kinds of projects, and Schulte confirmed that "the need for infrastructure upgrades to assist economic development" is one of "many factors that go into prioritization."
But the department must set a yearly hierarchy of priority levels for projects in nearly every city across the entire state.
Schulte, however, said that some cities help increase the priority levels of their projects by funding parts of the labor themselves, and this puts Mt. Juliet in a better position on at least one project.
The widening of South Mt. Juliet Road from Providence Way due south to Central Pike is currently in progress, and a portion of the work has been funded by the city. This stretch gradually narrows throughout the Providence Mall area and continues as only two lanes beyond there, yet traffic is only likely to increase on all segments of Mt. Juliet Road when Amazon brings its new traffic to the city.
Mt. Juliet Road is one of the most vital thoroughfares in the city at nearly all hours of the day traffic bottlenecks at its I-40/Central Pike interchange due largely to insufficient space for merges.
According to Schulte, the city may have an advantage with TDOT for funding the widening of the southernmost leg of the thoroughfare, making it more likely that TDOT prioritizes the I-40/Central Pike interchange, though no details were given on what fast-tracking that would look like.
The city is in a similar situation with Lebanon Road, after having funded the engineering for widening it from Park Glen to Benders Ferry Road. It's yet another major thoroughfare for Mt. Juliet that will only become increasingly pivotal to traffic flow when Amazon's facility becomes operational.
East Division Street connects Mt. Juliet to Lebanon, running parallel to both Lebanon Road and I-40 but nearly equidistant between them. Amazon's influx of traffic there inherently calls for more fluid transportation on not only Lebanon Road but also Mt. Juliet Road as a result.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.