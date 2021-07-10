The grading, drainage, I-beam bridge and retaining wall construction on Interstate 40 from east of TN 109 to east of Interstate 840 will cause some slight traffic disruption.
Barring any weather obstacles, the project should be completed by Wednesday. In the meantime, traffic will be shifted to the temporary ramp, in order to rebuild the existing ramp, according to a list of road closure updates from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
During this time the overall travel width will be significantly reduced from 28 feet to 12 feet.
TDOT is encouraging motorists to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.
