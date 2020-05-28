Children across Lebanon have been forced to stay home from school since March, but the Lebanon Special School District set out to make sure none of them stayed hungry.
TEAM NEON, a group named after the school district’s distinctive summer feeding buses, headed up the effort by serving more than 26,000 meals from March 16 through the end of April. The team was honored with a recognition ceremony on Wednesday for working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When the tornado hit in March, my supervisor called the next day and said, ‘we’d like to start feeding the community, can you get your girls,’ ” Castle Heights Elementary Cafeteria Manager Pam McPeak said. “We did that for about six days and the community started getting back on its feet, and we thought we were fixing to go back to school.”
However, the virus threw a wrench in those plans, and TEAM NEON continues to hold free food distributions and van deliveries to help families feed children 18 or younger. Parent pick-ups are held Mondays and Thursdays from 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Byars Dowdy Elementary and 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Castle Heights Elementary, and there are no zoning requirements to receive a meal.
“They were coming because the kids wanted that food, they wanted to see us, they wanted to see their schools,” McPeak said. “That’s what was really exciting, to see the kids and for them to see us.”
Children are also receiving their meals at home thanks to TEAM NEON’s van deliveries. Each vehicle can serve an estimated 100 meals per trip, and school resource officers pitched in to make those rounds.
“I started out driving vans and helping load them with sack lunches so we could go door-to-door and hand them to the kids,” Winfree Bryant SRO Michael Randolph said. “When we couldn’t go out anymore, we’d give out food from the cafeteria loading dock Mondays and Thursdays.”
Randolph and Byars Dowdy SRO Glenn Johnson were also honored at the event for the time they spent helping out, and are also considered a part of TEAM NEON.
“The kids and their parents were very appreciative, and I got to see and reconnect with a lot of the kids from my school,” Randolph said. “Since we already had that relationship, we were able to really reconnect and cut up. It was good to see them, and it gives them a sense of normalcy to see people from school and get those meals.”
TEAM NEON is set to continue feeding students through the summer months as well, thanks to an estimated $20,000 in products and donations from Leadership Wilson’s Stuff the Bus team and a new van from Wilson County Motors.
“We’ve asked people for money, we’ve asked people for food, we’ve asked people to drop it off in certain places and any time we’ve asked anybody we always get a yes,” Chadwick Williams with Leadership Wilson said. “Our community is phenomenal, and the people who receive the food and give it out are even more phenomenal … and we’re not done.”
The money raised through Leadership Wilson is split between LSSD and Wilson County Schools, and team members have continued to raise money despite the Wilson County Day of Kindness’ cancellation.
LSSD Director of Schools Scott Benson said TEAM NEON’s response and their community partnerships have been a pillar of the district’s response to COVID-19, and thanked them during a speech at the recognition.
“We went into the tornado situation and our COVID situation with three goals as a school district,” LSSD Director of Schools Scott Benson said to the workers. “We were going to encourage our families, we were going to feed children and we were going to keep students connected to learning … you fed our children, and during the tornado we fed our community.”
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash also handed out certificates of appreciation to the team members and said their efforts reflect how the community handles hardships.
“People ask me all the time what is special about Lebanon, and it’s pretty easy to figure out when we have something like this today,” he said. “We have special people in Lebanon and Wilson County, who when there’s a problem they step up and fix the problem, and they’re right there for somebody else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.