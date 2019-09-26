Three prominent congressional Democrats from Tennessee and Georgia abruptly shifted course Tuesday to join in calls for opening impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump as the effort surged among Democrats amid reports the president may have sought Ukraine's help in his 2020 reelection effort.
Late Tuesday afternoon, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry, charging that the Trump administration's "actions undermine our national security and intelligence."
Earlier in the day, U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, a Tennessee Democrat, said in a statement that "no one, not even the president, is above the law."
He added that the president's "invitation to yet another foreign power -- this time Ukraine -- to undermine U.S. elections requires that Congress begin the process in our Constitution to levy formal charges against him. This is a very serious step, but the president's continuing misconduct requires that Congress uphold our Constitution and the laws of the land."
In a fiery House floor speech, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, said "I truly believe the time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come." The Atlanta congressman said that "to delay or to do otherwise would betray the foundation of our democracy."
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Georgia, also announced his support for opening proceedings against Trump over a phone call with Ukraine President Voldymyr Zelenskiy in which news outlets have reported the president is said to have asked for help investigating former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter over the latter's business dealings in the country.
While Cooper, a member of the moderate-to-conservative House Democrats' Blue Dog Caucus, had long resisted joining in with a number of Democrats on impeachment, U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, a Memphis Democrat, was an early proponent of Trump's impeachment.
The two men are the lone Democrats in Tennessee's nine-member congressional delegation. Both come from safe districts but Cohen's is seen as more liberal.
Tuesday's announcement by Cooper drew criticism from Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Bill Hagerty, whom the president appointed as U.S. ambassador to Japan and endorsed even before Hagerty officially declared his bid.
"A clear majority of House Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi and 'The Squad,' are calling for impeachment, and now that includes both of Tennessee's Democrat Congressmen," Hagerty said, calling it "disappointing to see both Jim Cooper and Steve Cohen join in tearing down President Trump, rather than working with him to make life better for Tennessee families."
If elected, Hagerty said, "I will help President Trump keep winning for Tennessee families, and I will always stand with him against the radical socialist agenda that seeks to destroy our conservative values."
In a later tweet, Hagerty's GOP rival Dr. Manny Sethi stated "the left continues to push for division instead of unity. These impeachment inquiries are nothing more than partisan theatrics. I support President Trump fully and urge Democrats to end this charade."
Sethi said in a second tweet that "I urge Republicans like Mitt Romney not to join the Democrats, but to stand firm in supporting our President."
U.S. Sen. Romney, the GOP's unsuccessful presidential nominee and a sometimes critic of Trump, once worked with Hagerty in the same venture capital firm.
