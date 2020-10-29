NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials are holding COVID-19 testing events over the weekend in six counties amid growing counts of virus cases in rural parts of the state.
Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group says the events Saturday will take place in all three Grand Divisions of the state.
The sites include the Alamo Christian Church in Crockett County; Oakland First Baptist Church in Fayette County; the Smith County Ag Center; the Wilson County Fairgrounds; Grainger County Health Dept.; and Johnson County High School.
Tennessee National Guard medics and state Department of Health personnel will staff the free events.
Testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to noon local time, and will remain open until everyone in the vehicle line has been tested.
