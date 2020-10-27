The United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is now accepting applications from Tennessee producers and landowners who are interested in implementing conservation practices to improve natural resources on their farm or forest land. Funding is available through the NRCS Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), and the deadline to apply for fiscal year 2021 funding is November 20.
“We accept applications for the EQIP program on a continuous basis, however only applications received by November 20 will be considered for funding this fiscal year,” Tennessee NRCS State Conservationist Sheldon Hightower said. “EQIP places a priority on water quality, water conservation, and promotes soil health practices by offering financial and technical assistance to address these resource concerns on eligible agricultural land.”
EQIP is an incentives program that provides financial assistance for conservation systems such as, but not limited to, animal waste management facilities, fencing, water supply development for improved grazing management, cover crops for soil health, riparian protection and wildlife habitat enhancement.
Applications can be taken at all Tennessee NRCS offices and USDA Service Centers and must be received by the end of the business day on Nov. 20. Lebanon’s local NRCS office can be reached at 615-444-1890 ext. 3.
NRCS continually strives to put conservation planning at the forefront of its programs and initiatives. Conservation plans provide landowners with a comprehensive inventory and assessment of their resources and an appropriate start to improving the quality of soil, water, air, plants, and wildlife on their land.
To find out more about EQIP, visit www.tn.nrcs.usda.gov.
Submitted to the Democrat
