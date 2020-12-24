NASHVILLE — Tennessee is halting most in-person state and local court proceedings for a month while the state battles one of the worst recent COVID-19 surges in the country.
The Tennessee Supreme Court issued an order Tuesday that pauses all but a few types of in-person courtroom happenings from Dec. 28 to Jan. 29 and extends a delay on jury trials through Feb. 26.
Some exceptions include bond-related matters, preliminary criminal hearings or plea agreements for inmates, orders of protection, emergency child custody, child safety placement, temporary injunction filings, emergency mental health orders, emergency protection of the elderly or vulnerable, and other exceptions approved by the chief justice.
