NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is warning drivers to look out for credit card skimmers at gas pumps. Inspectors have found five of the devices at fuel pumps around the state in the past six weeks, according to the department.
The skimmers can read and store data from the magnetic strip on a credit or debit card, even where chip readers are in use. The department advises consumers to look out for card readers that look different from the ones around them or that are not securely affixed to the pump.
Anyone who suspects a credit card reader is fraudulent should report the suspicious reader to the gas station manager or the Agriculture Department by calling 1-800-OCTANE1. Consumers should report the business name, full address and pump number.
Agriculture inspectors who find skimmers will immediately remove the pump from service and contact local law enforcement.
