Tennessee’s updated COVID-19 vaccination plan announced Wednesday could see county residents 75 and older eligible for a shot this month.
The Tennessee Department of Health has added age-based vaccination in 10-year brackets alongside the existing phases. That means anyone in those age groups can receive a vaccine, even if they don’t fall into a particular risk group.
“COVID-19 vaccines remain limited at this time, and Tennessee’s allocation plan prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19,” TDH Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a release from the department. “The plan also prioritizes critical infrastructure workers who have direct public exposure or work in environments posing a higher risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.”
Wilson County has been vaccinating frontline workers since December, but the time frame for phasing in other groups remains unclear. Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Director of Community Relations Traci Pope said she expects to have more information next week, and Wilson County Health Department Director Tim Diffenderfer was unavailable for comment at press time.
In the meantime, Wilson County’s mask mandate is set to continue through Feb. 27 after Gov. Bill Lee extended county mayors’ authority to implement them earlier this week.
The move comes as the county braces for a potential COVID-19 case surge stemming from Christmas and New Year’s Day travel. As of Thursday, the county has 1,481 active cases, and 128 residents have died as a result of the virus. TDH reports
Per Hutto’s executive order, Wilson County residents and visitors are required to wear masks in public places when social distancing cannot be maintained. There are several exceptions, including children 12 and under and people with underlying health conditions. The full text is available at Wilson County’s government website.
Local law enforcement agencies have responded to the mandate by encouraging residents in violation to wear masks rather than issuing citations or fines.
“While wearing a mask is a vital part of the defense mechanism to fight COVID-19, it’s also important to take care of yourself by washing your hands often,” reads a press release issued from Hutto’s office on Wednesday. “Maintain good social distance from others who don’t live in your household, stay home when you’re sick and get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive.”
