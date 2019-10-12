The 10th Annual Taste of Wilson County will be held at the Wilson County Expo Center on Oct. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
"The money from this event goes to our teachers," said Melanie Minter, president of the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. "This event is really important to our community so we can continue to provide our teachers with grants."
Taste of Wilson County is the primary education fundraiser done by the chamber.
"As of 2018, Taste of Wilson County has funded 516 teacher grants," Minter said. "We've given out more than $229,000."
There will be over 60 vendors present, including restaurants and boutiques from around Wilson County.
The Kid Zone will include face painting, animal balloons, and crafts. The Battle of the Mascots dance off will be emceed by Mac Griffin, owner and operator of In Any Sound Productions.
Wilson County Mayor Randal Hutto, Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, LSSD Director of Schools Scott Benson and a representative from Wilson County Schools will be facing off in the Grill-Off Challenge.
Returning to Taste of Wilson County for the second year is the Culinary Challenge with Lebanon High School and Wilson Central High School students facing off. Kason Lester, Nick Beres from Channel 5 News, and community food enthusiast Brad Major will be judging the winner.
The night will end with the pie-eating contest and musical entertainment.
