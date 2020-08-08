The Lebanon Special School District has a new board of education member after one of the closest races in Thursday’s election, according to unofficial vote totals released by the Wilson County Election Commission.
Joel Thacker, Gladeville Middle School PTO’s vice president, defeated Agee & Johnson owner James “Jay” White by 223 votes with 5,114 cast in total.
“I would like to thank the voters who came out to support me,” Thacker said. “And personally, I’d like to thank God, my family and my helpers. Their support means the world to me.”
White said he is confident in LSSD’s future with Thacker on the board and extended his support.
“I think everything will be just fine,” White said. “Joel will do a great job, and honestly, I’m relieved it’s over. I’m behind him 100%.”
Thacker’s first board meeting will take place in September as he succeeds Andy Brummett, who retired after serving on the board for 12 years.
“I look forward to serving LSSD,” Thacker said. “I plan to make a difference in the community and to keep things moving forward.”
