The Incredible Christmas Place, a staple of Pigeon Forge attractions, broke ground for its second location in Mt. Juliet on Tuesday.
Just three months ahead of Christmas Day, the Sellars, a well known Mt. Juliet family, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Incredible Christmas Place. At 2250 N. Mt. Juliet Road, over a hundred Mt. Juliet citizens gathered under a large, candy-cane-striped tent to commemorate the arrival of a well-known business and tourist attraction.
The ceremony was attended by Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty, the city commissioners, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and representatives for Gov. Bill Lee and U.S. Rep. John Rose. Danny Sellars, retired community pastor and father of the property owner, prayed over the lot and the success of the business. Property owner Judd Sellars referred to City Manager Kenny Martin, who was also in attendance, as the "visionary" that made this groundbreaking was possible.
"We were contemplating selling this property to try to figure out where to build a new location because I had to figure how to operate and build at the same time," Sellars said when he spoke at the ceremony. He had lunch with Martin who told him to wait until he came up with a solution for both the Sellars and the city.
"Kenny calls me back two weeks later and says, 'You know what? I've got an idea.' I said, 'Throw it on me, Kenny. Let's see what you've got.' He said, 'You know the property across the street from your funeral home, over 3 acres -- it's sitting vacant there for 30 years, not drawing any tax revenue, nothing going on with it.' He said, 'Let's do a property swap.'"
Sellars was apprehensive about the property swap at first, as were critics in the city, but he calls it an act of God that representatives of the Christmas Place saw the lot while in town and called the family's property manager, Beverly Austin, to inquire about the property. This led to the development plan for a 12,000-square-foot building, and Sellars hinted at getting the Pigeon Forge business to also build a hotel on the property in the future like there is at their original location.
The Christmas Place is a third-generation family business that prides itself on being the self-proclaimed "largest permanent Christmas retailer in the American South." The Pigeon Forge location is a Bavarian-style village of 43,000 square feet, founded in 1986, and it stands among the Top 10 Christmas retailers in the country. The Mt. Juliet location is slated to open for business in 2020.
The Christmas Place is one of the most comprehensive vendors of Christmas decor, including trees, LED lights and everything in between. Their shops are known to create as many as 25 Christmas tree themes annually, and customers can get many of these same products custom to order.
The city originally bought the property from the Sellars with the intent of putting offices in the old funeral home, but upon never getting their offices in the building, the city ultimately sold the property back to the Sellars around the time it renovated City Hall.
The ceremony featured the Mt. Juliet High School choir and band, and the Christmas Place staff brought out its mascot, Santa Claus, as a surprise guest. City commissioners, the mayor, Judd Sellars and Christmas Place representatives turned the dirt with candy-cane-themed shovels at the close of the ceremony. Police regulated traffic as citizens parked in various lots up and down the street and walked the sidewalks to reach the tent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.