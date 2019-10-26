The Mill at Lebanon is gearing up to host its seventh annual The Mill at Christmas on Nov. 1-2.
The Mill at Christmas is a ticketed event that's been organized each year since 2012 as a shopping expo. It's usually hosted in early November as a means to provide people in the community with a novel source of holiday gift ideas while there's still time to shop. A portion of the proceeds, however, always goes to a charity, which is the part that most excites Laura Comer, event and sales manager at The Mill.
"It wasn't until five years ago," Comer told the Democrat, "that we started deciding to give a portion to a nonprofit and for no other reason than it was just a good opportunity."
Comer took her position five years ago and managed to convince owners of The Mill that the charity and community involvement aspects were worth doing.
Previous charities that have benefitted from the event are both local and national organizations like New Leash on Life, the Salvation Army and Wilson County Music. The Mill brings events to the county all year, but Comer felt it was more important to give back to the community, especially during the holiday season.
This year, not only can shoppers get a head-start on Christmas shopping, they can also support Compassionate Hands of Wilson County, a seasonal homeless shelter founded by a Christian group in 2013 and now supported by 34 churches of 16 different denominations or faiths.
This marks the second consecutive year that proceeds go to Compassionate Hands and the nonprofit will have a booth at the event to answer shoppers' questions about how people can help the homeless.
Another new feature is the absorption of the Suzuki String Program from the Cumberland University Arts Academy. In recent months, Cumberland closed down the academy.
"The Suzuki String Program had been part of that over there, and we adopted them," Diane Parness, business manager at The Mill, told the Democrat.
The Suzuki Strings will play for the event on Saturday, which is an entirely free day to enter. The ticketed portion
of the event is only on Friday from 6-9 p.m., costing $10 at the door. Shoppers can enjoy complimentary hors d'oeuvres and beverages while shopping and taking advantage of fun photo ops with a so-called "Southern Santa."
Shoppers also get a chance to win a prize as the enter every 15 minutes. The first 150 shoppers to arrive also receive a swag bag full of goodies, and The Mill is calling it an excellent ladies night out. Saturday, on the other hand, will be not only free but also family-oriented, complete with a kids corner.
The kids corner will feature face painting, arts and crafts, cookie decorating and Anthony the Balloon Kid, among other things. For that matter, Santa Claus will be present from noon to 2 p.m.
