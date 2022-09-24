More than 60 Special Olympics Tennessee athletes competed at the state golf tournament on Monday.
Among them was a father-and-son duo that has forged a relationship thanks to the links.
Eric Cecil is 57 years old and has cerebral palsy. He spent the last 30 years living at Stoneway Acres in Lebanon but recently moved to Brentwood to live with his dad and golf partner, 81-year-old Tom Cecil.
The competition was held at Smyrna Golf Course, and each grouping sought to take care of business. The Cecils did not card the lowest round, but as Tom put it, that doesn’t matter.
The pair shot a 54 on nine holes, which was not far off the low round. In the unified category that they compete in, each golfer alternates shots.
“He hits ... then, I hit,” Tom Cecil said. “You rotate shots, even on the green.”
The pair is capped out at 10 shots and must go on to the next hole.
“Fortunately, we didn’t do that today,” Tom Cecil said. “That’s a good round. Some days, we are all over the place. Some days we are more with it.”
Even with a partially-paralyzed arm, Eric Cecil can still play the game competitively.
“For a one-handed golfer, there are days where he can outdrive me,” Tom Cecil said. “We parred this last hole due to his second shot. He threw an iron up there, took it over the sand trap, and laid it about 15 feet from the hole.”
The Smyrna golf course is one that the duo has played throughout the years.
However, Tom Cecil remembers a trip to Port St. Lucie in Florida fondly.
“We stayed down there for three days,” Tom Cecil said. “It was great, just like a regular Olympics. They had a parade, the whole works. We won a gold.”
Tom indicated that the competition divides athletes into brackets in pursuit of fairness.
“They evenly match it, so they don’t get any ringers,” Tom Cecil said.
It’s not about the hardware though.
“The medals are great to get, and it’s something to get them, but the fact that they get to play at a beautiful course is the best part,” Tom Cecil said. “It was tough. They wouldn’t let you ride. You had to walk.”
Eric Cecil mostly sticks to golf these days, but his father mentioned that the athlete has competed in various games.
“Years ago, when he was younger, he did the whole gamut,” Tom Cecil said. “He ran track and field. Before golf, he went to the international games at Louisiana State University (Baton Rouge), and at those games, he competed in the 50-yard dash. He ran in front of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Frank Gifford, and Tai Babilonia. It was great. They had a flyover at the stadium and broadcast on TV every night.”
Tom Cecil will admit that balancing his son’s needs has not always been easy.
“When you’re the parent of a special-needs child, you never really get it right,” Tom said. “You just try the best you can. It’s always a struggle, but I’m lucky. He’s a good man and a great person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.