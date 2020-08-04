The Wilson County Business and Education Coalition Inc. has announced that the 2020 Imagination Dinner for the benefit of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, known in Wilson County as Wilson Books from Birth, has been canceled in response to COVID-19.
The event previously scheduled for April 2, 2020 was rescheduled to November 8, 2020, but now to ensure the safety and health of donors and to continue the practice of social distancing the 2020 Imagination Dinner has been canceled and is now set for April 8, 2021.
“We are so disappointed to cancel the 2020 Imagination Dinner but hopefully moving the event to 2021 will provide sufficient time for the pandemic to turn its curve and life to return to a new normal,” said Peggy Simpson, coordinator of Wilson Books from Birth. “We want to express our thanks to the 2020 Dinner sponsors: Hankins Foundation, Katz, Binkley, Jones and Morris Architects, State Farm, City of Lebanon and The White Room. We have contacted the individuals who had purchased a table as they can either roll over the payment to be used at next year’s event or donate the funds as a contribution to the Imagination Library program in 2020.”
The Imagination Library program was started by Dolly Parton in 1996 as a gift to the children in her hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee. Enrolled children receive one new, high-quality, age-appropriate book every month, from birth to age five at no cost to the family and regardless of income. The program was replicated in Wilson County in 2005 by a group of community volunteers.
Even in these uncertain times, the Imagination Library books continue to be mailed to Wilson County children. It is hoped that the arrival of the books will brighten up the days for the children and parents are encouraged to spend at least 20 minutes a day reading with their children. There are 5,800 children currently enrolled in the Wilson County program and over 14,700 children have celebrated their fifth birthday and graduated out of the program. Over 789,000 books have been mailed to Wilson County children since 2005.
To learn how to support Wilson Books from Birth or for information about how to enroll a child, visit www.wilsonbooksfrom birth or call 615-444-5586
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.